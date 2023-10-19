News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast

The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottinghamshire courts so far this month.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:00 BST

Offences range from cannabis production and burglary to inflicting grievous bodily harm and sexual assault.

William Stubbs, 64, of Portland Meadows, Retford, was jailed for four-and-a-half years. He was convicted after a trial in September on seven counts of sexual assault and a further count of causing/inciting sexual activity. He was also made subject of a restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

1. William Stubbs

William Stubbs, 64, of Portland Meadows, Retford, was jailed for four-and-a-half years. He was convicted after a trial in September on seven counts of sexual assault and a further count of causing/inciting sexual activity. He was also made subject of a restraining order and must sign the Sex Offenders’ Register for life. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: William Stubbs

Photo Sales
Thirty-seven-year-old Lee Lilliman, of HMP Nottingham, was convicted of eight shop thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. He was jailed for a total of four months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

2. Lee Lilliman

Thirty-seven-year-old Lee Lilliman, of HMP Nottingham, was convicted of eight shop thefts when he appeared at Nottingham Crown Court. He was jailed for a total of four months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Lee Lilliman

Photo Sales
Adam Collins, 39, of Adderley Close, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to three counts of receiving stolen goods and driving while disqualified at Nottingham Crown Court, where he was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

3. Adam Collins

Adam Collins, 39, of Adderley Close, Bestwood, pleaded guilty to three counts of receiving stolen goods and driving while disqualified at Nottingham Crown Court, where he was sentenced to one year and seven months in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Adam Collins

Photo Sales
Dean Earl, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and was sentenced to a total of 56 days in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

4. Dean Earl

Dean Earl, 42, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft and was sentenced to a total of 56 days in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Dean Earl

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page