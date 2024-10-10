A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.)A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.)
The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 10:00 BST
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from thefts and burglary to class A drug supply causing death by dangerous driving.

Stewart Carlisle, aged 30, formerly of Newark, was found guilty of four counts of rape, and five counts of sexual activity with a child. He was jailed for 15 years, added to the sex offenders’ register for life and handed a restraining order forbidding any further contact with his victim. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

1. Stewart Carlisle

Corey Fawsitt, 22, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 35 counts of shop theft, resisting arrest, and breaching a criminal behaviour order. He was sentenced to one year in prison. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

2. Corey Fawsitt

Tyrece Appleby, aged 22, of Lothair Road North, Hornsey, pleaded guilty to two counts of intentional strangulation, threatening to damage or destroy property, sending a communication threatening death or serious harm, and causing unnecessary suffering to an animal. He was jailed for two years and 11 months and given restraining orders forbidding future contact with both victims. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

3. Tyrece Appleby

Benjamin Young, 46, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to 15 counts of shop theft and breaching a suspended sentence. He was jailed for 18 weeks. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

4. Benjamin Young

