Offences range from affray and arson to wounding and rape.
1. Rogues gallery
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.
2. Leon Bryan
Leon Bryan, 36, Bethnal Walk, Bulwell, denied multiple charges of rape, a sexual assault, threats to kill, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. He was found guilty of three counts of rape and the rest of the offences following a two-week trial. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 13 years and 246 days, handed an indefinite restraining order and placed on the sex offenders' register.
3. Sebastian Neil
Sebastian Neil, 19, of Squires Grove, Bingham, pleaded guilty to charges of affray, possessing a knife in a public place, and possessing Class A drugs. He was jailed for three years and three months in a young offenders' institution.
4. Adam Hadfield
Adam Hadfield, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six thefts. He was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay £220 in compensation.