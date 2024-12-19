The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 19th Dec 2024, 10:00 BST
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from affray and arson to wounding and rape.

A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court. (Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police/Staff.)

Leon Bryan, 36, Bethnal Walk, Bulwell, denied multiple charges of rape, a sexual assault, threats to kill, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. He was found guilty of three counts of rape and the rest of the offences following a two-week trial. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 13 years and 246 days, handed an indefinite restraining order and placed on the sex offenders' register. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Sebastian Neil, 19, of Squires Grove, Bingham, pleaded guilty to charges of affray, possessing a knife in a public place, and possessing Class A drugs. He was jailed for three years and three months in a young offenders’ institution. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Adam Hadfield, 38, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to six thefts. He was jailed for 36 weeks and ordered to pay £220 in compensation. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

