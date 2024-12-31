Offences range from cannabis production and shop theft to robbery and rape.
1. Rogues gallery
The latest criminals jailed at Nottingham Crown Court Photo: Notts Police
2. George Humberstone
George Humberstone, aged 41, of Shaw Lane, Litchfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order and was jailed for two years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: George Humberstone
3. Kamil Ziebicki
Kamil Ziebicki, 42, of Newgate Lane, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, namely MDMA and cocaine, and two offences of possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, specifically cannabis and amphetamine. In addition, he also admitted three counts of handling stolen goods. He was jailed for two years and four months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Kamil Ziebicki
4. Daniel, Dean and Joshua Peacock
Daniel Peacock, aged 41, of Yeoman Close, Worksop, 38-year-old Dean Peacock and 32-year-old Joshua Peacock, both of Campbell Close, Worksop, all admitted aggravated burglary with intent. Daniel and Dean Peacock each received six years and nine months in jail, while Joshua Peacock was given a six-year jail sentence. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Daniel, Dean and Joshua Peacock