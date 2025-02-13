The latest rogues' gallery of criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire

By Tim Cunningham

Crown Court Reporter

Published 13th Feb 2025, 15:57 BST
A round-up of people who have received prison sentences at Nottingham Crown Court.

Offences range from shop theft and burglary to wounding with intent and rape.

Pictures: Nottinghamshire Police.

Paul Williamson, aged 53, of Coopers Rise, Rainworth, pleaded guilty to arson with intent to endanger life, two counts of intentional strangulation, attempted intentional strangulation, causing unnecessary suffering to a dog, two counts of assault by beating and criminal damage. He was jailed for four years followed by an extended licence period of two years. He was also handed an indefinite restraining order. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Dean Kirby, aged 30, previously of The Meadows, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to intentional strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault, making threats to kill, and two counts of causing criminal damage. He was jailed for 43 months. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

Carlton Neuvill, aged 55, of Norton Street, Radford, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent and was jailed for seven-and-a-half years. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

