2 . Leon Bryan

Leon Bryan, 36, Bethnal Walk, Bulwell, denied multiple charges of rape, a sexual assault, threats to kill, and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. He was found guilty of three counts of rape and the rest of the offences following a two-week trial. He was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum of 13 years and 246 days, handed an indefinite restraining order and placed on the sex offenders' register. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.) Photo: Leon Bryan