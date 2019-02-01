These are the criminals jailed in Nottinghamshire in January - in pictures

These are the faces of the criminals jailed in courts in Nottinghamshire in the past month.

This is not a list of all offenders jailed, but of those who have committed the most serious offences when Nottinghamshire Police have deemed it worthy to release their custody photographs to the public.

1. Christian Jameson Christian Jameson, 18, formerly of Kirkbride Court, Chilwell was jailed for 17 years for the murder of Lyrico Steede in Bulwell.

2. Amanda Gamblin Gamblin, of Harrop White Road, Mansfield, was jailed for 24 weeks after admitting breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order by being in Mansfield town centre.

3. Dean Lappin Lappin,of Corporation Oaks, was jailed for eight years and three months after pleading guilty to Conspiracy to supply Class A drugs

4. Clint Pickering Pickering, of no fixed address, was jailed for a total of six months after admitting a charge of escaping lawful custody, and a charge of assault with intent to resist arrest.

