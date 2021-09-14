Thieves flee empty-handed after botched attempt to rob Hucknall cash machine

Police were called shortly before 5am this morning (Tuesday) to The Shak, a barber’s shop in High Street after an alarm attached to the machine was triggered.

Suspects were heard trying to force their way into it before fleeing the scene empty-handed before officers arrived.

Tools, including an angle grinder, were left at the scene and will now be examined by detectives investigating what happened.

Thieves targeted this cash machine on Hucknall High Street on Tuesday morning

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a brazen heist carried out by some very determined criminals.

“Unsurprisingly their activities triggered an alarm and they clearly didn’t fancy sticking around to explain their actions to the police.

“We are, however determined to catch up with them and have been conducting extensive searches in the local area.

“We would also like to speak to any potential witnesses who may have been in the western end of Hucknall High Street in the early hours of this morning – particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the area.”