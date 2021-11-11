Three arrested on suspicion of murder after stabbing in Nottingham last night

Police were called shortly before 10.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, November 10) to reports of a large fight in Wilford Crescent, The Meadows.

On arrival, officers located a 31-year-old man who had knife wounds and was in a critical condition.

Officers worked hard with paramedics to provide emergency first aid. Tragically the man later died at the Queen’s Medical Centre.

Large numbers of officers, including armed units, were deployed to the area where they arrested the three men and also a woman.

The three men aged 21, 23 and 34 are in custody for murder and a 37-year-old woman was arrested for assisting an offender, they all remain in police custody.

Specially trained officers will be working closely with the family of the victim. Investigations are ongoing.

Assistant Chief Constable Rob Griffin, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a violent attack which has ended in the tragic loss of life. My thoughts are with the victim’s family during this very difficult and upsetting time, and we will be deploying specially trained officers to support them.

“Our officers arrived on the scene really quickly, and immediately began to work with paramedic colleagues to provide emergency treatment. Others worked to coordinate the quick arrest of the four suspects.

“We are in the early stages of our investigations, and throughout the day we will be investing a large number of officers into this incident. This will be a combination of detectives and uniformed officers, who you can expect to see many of within the area.

“Cordons will remain in place within the area, which I understand can cause some disruption but are necessary at this time to ensure a thorough investigation can take place.

“Incidents of this type do remain rare, and through extensive work we have done in the city with partners we continue to drive down knife-crime. Of course, whenever an incident like this happens I understand the concern they can cause within our communities.

“That’s why today and through this week residents can expect to see a large number of officers to provide reassurance.

“Knife-crime remains one of our top priorities across Nottinghamshire, and our dedicated knife-crime team will also be in the area and will continue to work hard every day to target people who carry weapons on our streets and work proactively with groups to prevent offences from happening.”