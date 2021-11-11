Three children arrested after dog-walker threatened with knife and hammer on edge of Dispatch district

The victim and his girlfriend were approached by three youths wearing face coverings.

It was reported they threatened to stab the victim’s dog. One of them then punched the man to the face.

His girlfriend and the dog were not injured during the incident, which happened in the Beckhampton Road area of Bestwood at around 5.50pm on Tuesday (November 9).

Three boys, aged just 12, 13 and 14 have been arrested over the incident

Officers arrived on scene and promptly arrested the three boys on suspicion of affray after searching the area. No weapons were found.

Inspector Kylie Davies, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As our swift response to this incident demonstrates, we always treat reports involving knives, weapons and violence with the utmost seriousness and do everything we can to keep people safe.

“Violence of any kind is completely unacceptable. The force remains committed to continuing to drive down offences, removing weapons from our streets and taking robust action against those suspected to be involved in these type of crimes.

“We continue to work closely with our partners all-year-round to educate people about the dangers of carrying weapons and our proactive preventative work is also ongoing to help steer young people away from criminality.”