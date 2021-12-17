Three-year ban for drink driver caught with drugs in Dispatch District

A man stopped for drink-driving in Bulwell has been banned from the road for three years by Nottinghamshire magistrates.

By John Smith
Friday, 17th December 2021, 4:39 pm

James Robinson, 44, of Marriott Lane, Blidworth – also known as James Lees – recorded a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when he was stopped by police and breathalysed on Bulwell High Road in Bulwell on October 1 this year .

Police also searched his car and found a quantity of cannabis.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Robinson pleaded guilty to drink driving and being in possession of a class B drug.

Robinson pleaded guilty to drink driving and drug possession at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

For the drink driving offence, he was banned from the road for 36 months.

He ban will be reduced by 274 days if, by November 21, 2023, he satisfactorily completes a rehabilitation course that has been approved by the Government

For the drug possession offence he was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.

