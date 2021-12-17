Three-year ban for drink driver caught with drugs in Dispatch District
A man stopped for drink-driving in Bulwell has been banned from the road for three years by Nottinghamshire magistrates.
James Robinson, 44, of Marriott Lane, Blidworth – also known as James Lees – recorded a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when he was stopped by police and breathalysed on Bulwell High Road in Bulwell on October 1 this year .
Police also searched his car and found a quantity of cannabis.
At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Robinson pleaded guilty to drink driving and being in possession of a class B drug.
For the drink driving offence, he was banned from the road for 36 months.
He ban will be reduced by 274 days if, by November 21, 2023, he satisfactorily completes a rehabilitation course that has been approved by the Government
For the drug possession offence he was fined £100 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £95 victim surcharge.