James Robinson, 44, of Marriott Lane, Blidworth – also known as James Lees – recorded a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when he was stopped by police and breathalysed on Bulwell High Road in Bulwell on October 1 this year .

Police also searched his car and found a quantity of cannabis.

At Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, Robinson pleaded guilty to drink driving and being in possession of a class B drug.

Robinson pleaded guilty to drink driving and drug possession at Nottingham Magistrates' Court. Photo: Google

For the drink driving offence, he was banned from the road for 36 months.

He ban will be reduced by 274 days if, by November 21, 2023, he satisfactorily completes a rehabilitation course that has been approved by the Government