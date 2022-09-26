Tom Hollis: Disgraced Ashfield councillor sacked as council deputy leader

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind) appeared in court twice last week and convicted of first harassment after a two-day trial and then careless driving following a second, shorter, trial a day later.

Although not a Hucknall councillor, many Hucknall residents have called for Coun Hollis to resign from his role as the council’s deputy leader in the wake of his convictions.

And now, Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), the council leader, has taken action and dismissed Hollis from his senior role within the authority.

Coun Zadrozny-Bland said: “Following the verdict last week on Coun Hollis and his announcement of his decision not to fully appeal, I have taken the decision to remove Tom from his position of senior responsibility within Ashfield District Council, dismissing him as deputy leader of the council.

“I have never had in any doubt Tom’s commitment to the people of Ashfield particularly his passion for Carsic, Huthwaite and Sutton (the ward he represents on the council).

"He has an incredible work rate and his track record of delivering positive outcomes for the residents from his area and the wider community.

"Tom has been personally responsible for the building of the first new council homes since 1974, with now over 100 new homes on track.

"It was his personal negotiation that secured £3 million in outside funding towards our new leisure facilities, he has done significant work that will last as a legacy for generations.

“The reality is, however, that his position as deputy leader of the council is no longer tenable and is a distraction from the incredibly positive work that Ashfield is doing, and for which it is being recognised nationally.

“I was always clear that everyone should have the opportunity to clear their name.

"I understand fully Tom’s decision to now draw a line under the matter and move on but, following his decision not to fully appeal, I am taking this step.”

The Dispatch has contacted Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors for comment.