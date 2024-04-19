Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Between 10.30am on Wednesday, April 10 and 9am on Thursday, April 11, the window of a shed was smashed to gain entry and a 20in petrol chainsaw, socket set and cordless drill were stolen.

Between 7pm on Wednesday, April 10 and 9.30am on Thursday, April 11, a gate was forced to get onto an allotment garden, a poly tunnel cover was ripped and a second one entered.

Wood was ripped from a shed door to gain entry but nothing was taken, while a second shed was damaged in an attempt to gain entry.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a series of break-ins at Hucknall allotments. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

At some time in a few days before 10.57am on Thursday, April 11, a caravan used for storage on a plot was broken into and a gas blow torch was stolen.

Police are appealing for information to find those responsible for these incidents and other incidents of burglary, theft, robbery, criminal damage and anti-social behaviour reported in Hucknall.

Between 6pm on Wednesday, April 10 and 7am on Thursday, April 11, a lock was broken off a shed on Coronation Road in an attempt to gain entry.

At 2.17am on Sunday, April 14, thieves in blue hoodies and with faces covered, tried to steal a blue Kawasaki motorbike in Glebe Street by attempting to cut off the disc lock, damaging the brake disc in the process.

At 2am on Sunday, April 14, a motorbike alarm was activated on Peveril Street and a group of boys was seen running off towards Annesley Road – the bike suffered damage to the lock.

At 9.30pm on Tuesday, April 16, a white Ford Transit pickup truck with a cage on the back, containing tools and scrap metal, was stolen from Hayden Lane and driven off down Papplewick Lane towards Station Road before being later found in Barbara Square with damaged ignition wiring.

Between 6pm on Wednesday, April 10 and 7.30am on Thursday, April 11, a trailer converted into a bar parked outside the Lincoln Green Brewery on Imex Enterprise Park on Wigwam Lane, was entered by smashing a window and soft drinks stolen.

Between 9pm on Thursday, April 11 and 9am on Friday, April 12, tyres were stolen from a B-Twin mountain bike stored at the rear of Premier Stores on Watnall Road.

At 8.09pm on Wednesday, April 10, a male entered the Morrisons Daily store on Portland Road and started placing food in a blue Ikea bag.

On being challenged by staff he kicked out and punched a staff member on the hand and threatened to punch them in the face.

The staff stepped back and he made off with a quantity of sausages and cheese.

The attacker was described as a white male, 6ft 1in tall, aged 30-35 with a bald head and wearing a green hoodie and green camouflage trousers.

At 7.53pm on Saturday, April 13, the front door lock was glued on a property on Lime Tree Road.

At 5.42pm on Saturday, April 13, there was a report of at least 12 teenagers, all aged 13 or14 year abusing the staff and shooting water guns at them and the customers at McDonald’s on Ashgate Road.