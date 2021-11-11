Top cop slams violence against blue-light works after officers injured in shameful Hucknall attacks

First, at around 6.30pm last Friday (November 5), officers were called to Nottingham Road after reports of a car window being smashed.

What followed saw officers being kicked, punched and one had a “chunk of hair’ ripped out as they arrested two suspects.

One female victim was pulled to the ground and suffered a dislocated shoulder, cuts and scrapes as a woman carried on fighting them and being abusive.

South Street in Hucknall was the scene of one of the attacks (Google Street View)

Another officer was punched and was kicked to the face.

She suffered a split lip, swelling to her cheek, bruising to her knee and grazes to her hands.

A third officer received a number of kicks to her legs during the terrifying incident.

This was followed up at around 1.20am on Sunday (November 7) when 999 was called amid reports of a brawl on South Street in the town.

As officers turned up at the scene the group then ran off. But one was punched in the face as he attempted to detain a suspect but thankfully was not seriously hurt during the assault.

This week, Nottinghamshire’s Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Steve Cooper reflected on violence towards officers and fellow blue light workers.

He said: “Police officers and staff are fathers, mothers, sons and daughters. When they are attacked they become victims just like any other, but victims who have been attacked while trying to protect the public from harm.

“They put themselves in harm’s way on a daily basis in order to protect the vulnerable, keep communities safe, respond to calls and to prevent and detect crime.

"While it is clear the nature of policing requires members of the organisation to handle difficult and hostile situations, assaults and prejudicial abuse upon them are serious and unacceptable.

"It is never acceptable to assume assaults upon police officers and staff should be tolerated. It is not simply ‘part of the job’.

“On average there are 13 assaults against police officers and staff per week and the volume of incidents has being increasing in recent years.

“Not only do assaults on police staff and officers have a negative impact on the community but also internally on the organisation.

"On a personal basis, police colleagues suffer not just physical injuries, but also the psychological effects. Many find the return to front line duties, after being assaulted, especially challenging or traumatic.”

As a result of the incident on Nottingham Road, a 22-year-old woman has been questioned on suspicion of assaulting police officers in the execution of their duty and for the possession of cannabis.

A 26-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and also for possession of cannabis.

In relation to the South Street clash, a 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has now been bailed with conditions.