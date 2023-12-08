Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old Ashfield man who died from significant head injuries after an attack near a city centre skate park.

Jack Edwards, 24, was attacked and robbed on Tuesday 5 December at around 6.50pm.

He received significant head injuries and was taken to hospital.

He died on Thursday, December 7 at Queen’s Medical Centre, despite the best efforts of hospital staff.

Jack Edwards died in hospital after being attacked at a Nottingham city centre skate park. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Born and raised in the Ashfield area, family said they have been left devastated by the attack which has led to their son’s death.

In a family statement, they said: “We are still trying to process what has happened and comprehend the fact that Jack is no longer with us.

“He was only 24 years old.

"It is difficult for us to put into words the emotions we are feeling right now but we are devastated.

“He was much-loved, and leaves behind a mum, a dad, a brother, a sister and many other family and friends.

“We have been by his bedside at the hospital throughout and we would like to thank the ambulance service and police officers who attended that evening and the hospital staff.

“The support we have received has been overwhelming.

“We would now like to ask for privacy at this incredibly difficult time.”

Police have now launched a murder investigation after the attack which took place around Sussex Street Skate Park near Nottingham Contemporary.

Kai Howitt, 18, was previously arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent but has now been charged with murder and robbery.

Howitt, of Trent Boulevard, West Bridgford, appeared before Nottingham Magistrates’ Court this morning (Friday) and will appear before Nottingham Crown Court on Monday, December 11.

Police also arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of murder yesterday (Thursday) as well as two people – a 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy – on suspicion of robbery and violent disorder.

They all remain in police custody.

Meanwhile, a 13-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl arrested on suspicion of robbery and violent disorder have been bailed pending further inquiries.

Anyone with information about the attack or has not come forward yet is being asked to call 101 quoting incident 635 of 5 December 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.