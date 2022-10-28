Officers were called to Barry Street in the town at around 1.30am on Sunday (October 23) following concerns for a woman’s safety.

After searching a property, officers found a quantity of cannabis, a firearm and ammunition.

Sophie Wootton, aged 29, of Barry Street, Bulwell, appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday (October 25) charged with possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property and possession of a firearm.

A view of Barry Street in Bulwell. Image: Google Maps.

She was granted conditional bail and will next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on November 22.

Christopher Jones, aged 30, of Glamis Road, Sherwood, has been charged with possession of Class B drugs with intent to supply, possession of criminal property, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

Jones has also been charged with possession of drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of drugs after a further quantity of drugs was found at Knowles Walk, Arnold, during the investigation.

Drew Williamson, aged 26, of Knowles Walk, has been charged with possession with intent to supply drugs and possession of criminal property.

Jones and Williamson are expected to appear before magistrates today (Friday 28 October 2022).

Detective Chief Inspector Ruby Burrow, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Any report of a firearm or drugs being discovered is treated with the utmost seriousness and will always attract a robust response from the force.

“Three suspects have now been charged following this discovery, but our investigation remains ongoing. I would urge anyone with any information to get in touch with us immediately.”