The victim, a man in his 30s, was pushed to the ground in Main Street, during the attack in the early hours of December 2.

Bank cards, cash, a mobile phone and other items were stolen

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on May 28 on suspicion of robbery and was later released on police bail.

A man and a teenager have both been arrested in connection with the incident

A 28-year-old man was earlier arrested on May 28, also on suspicion of robbery, and was later released under investigation.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who thankfully was not seriously hurt.

“Robberies are some of the most serious offences we are tasked with investigating so I am pleased we have now been able to track down two suspects.