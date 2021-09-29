Two machetes and air rifle seized after ‘road rage’ incident on edge of Dispatch district

It comes after officers were called to reports of a disturbance following an argument after one car allegedly pulled out in front of another in Mildenhall Crescent in Bestwood, at around 4.30pm on Sunday, September 26.

When officers arrived they stopped a vehicle that was leaving the scene and arrested a 38-year-old man on suspicion of affray.

He has since been bailed with conditions.

Police have arrested a man following the incident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

A search of the suspect’s home later on led to the recovery of two machetes and an air rifle.

Constable Octavia Watson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Nottinghamshire Police will not tolerate the possession of dangerous weapons in public and will always work hard to track down and arrest anyone involved in knife incidents.”