Teri Walters pictured leaving Crown Court (Photo: Marie Wilson/Nottingham Post)

The parents of tot Hunter White, who was pronounced dead by paramedics at Kingsway Gardens on July 10 2020, have now both admitted cruelty to a person under the age of 16.

As reported by Nottinghamshire Live , Nottingham Crown Court heard that Hunter died due to a lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain because he could not breathe or move, which is known as ‘positional asphyxia’.

His dad, Adam White, 45, of Foxhill Road East, Carlton, pleaded guilty last September.

Hunter’s mum, Terri Walters, 32, of Kingsway Gardens, changed her plea to guilty this week after delays to the case.

Judge Gregory Dickinson QC, the Recorder of Nottingham, spoke to the jury, who had been selected but not sworn in, on Wednesday, to explain the circumstances around the death.

He said Adam White "fell asleep under the influence of something" and left Hunter facedown.

Judge Dickinson told the court that both parents “have longstanding drug problems.”

He went on to say: "The mother was in the house, also taking drugs, went to bed, leaving the baby with the father when not safe to do."

Walters was due to go on trial on Monday but she left the court building.

Judge Dickinson apologised to the jury and said: "On Monday the dock was empty. The defendant, very, very distressed, left the court building, and it was necessary to issue a warrant for her arrest. She was brought back to court (on Wednesday) and spent time with her very experienced and very good barrister and solicitor.”

Walters was found by police and held in custody until her appearance in court where her voice cracked as she entered her guilty plea.

The charge read out to her said that the offence was on July 10, 2020, and although having responsibility for Hunter White she had wilfully neglected him.

Walters’ barrister, Sue Rodham, explained there was a draft basis of plea - where a defendant pleads guilty on a particular basis - and she applied for a pre-sentence report in the case.

Adam White and Walters will be sentenced together on April 22 in the afternoon. Judge Dickinson reserved the case to himself.

He granted bail to Walters, acknowledging it was a serious and sensitive case, and there are "considerable emotional pressures on the defendant".

But he said that must not be taken as an indication of the likely sentence - as the charge passes the custody threshold.

Judge Dickinson told Walters her solicitors “are doing the very best to help you", and he added a condition of residence and that she must co-operate with the probation service as they put together her report.

"You will be back here for sentencing with Mr White and then, only then, will I decide what the sentence must be," said the judge.