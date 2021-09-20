Two women arrested in Dispatch area on suspicion of car thefts

Officers spotted the van and followed it through the Piccadilly area of Bulwell.

It is then alleged that once officers turned on their lights and sirens, a pursuit took place around the area before coming to a stop in Park Lane.

After the vehicle stopped, a short foot chase then ensued before officers arrested a girl, aged 17, and a woman aged 19, on suspicion of thefts.

Both women were arrested following police chase. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Following the reported chase, which took place at around 8.05pm on Sunday, September 19, the 17-year-old was also further arrested on suspicion of the theft in relation to a Range Rover being reported stolen from Brand Street, Nottingham City Centre on September 12

They remain in custody whilst they are questioned as part of the investigation.

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Officers were quick to react when they spotted a van which they suspected to be stolen.

"Whenever we get reports, or we suspect, that a stolen vehicle is in the area, we will always work quickly to catch up with it and stop it so we can investigate.

"We understand the impact having a vehicle stolen can have on its owners, causing financial loss and leaving them without transport, so we are committed to our investigations where this might be the case.