Police are keeping an ‘open mind’ over the motive of a city attack which has left three people dead – but at this time believe there is no one else outstanding in connection with the incidents.
By John Smith
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:03 BST- 2 min read

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am this morning after two people had been killed.

Officers were then called to another incident in Milton Street where a van had attempted to run over three people.

One man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

A large police presence remains on the city streets and several roads remain closedA large police presence remains on the city streets and several roads remain closed
A large police presence remains on the city streets and several roads remain closed
A man was also found dead in Magdala Road shortly afterwards.

Police have arrested a 31-year-old man on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody.

A number of major roads in the city centre will remain closed as a thorough police investigation is underway.

Tram services into and out of the city remain suspended while bus services have also been affected.

Currently, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attacks.

A team of dedicated detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: “This is a tragic series of events which has led to the lives of three innocent people being taken and left another member of the public in a critical condition in hospital.

“My thoughts are with all the families affected by this shocking incident, and we will be working extremely hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“We are at the early stages of the investigation and need to determine the motives behind these attacks and will keep the public updated as soon as we are able to say more.

“We are keeping an open mind as we investigate the circumstances surrounding these incidents and are working alongside counter terrorism policing to establish the facts – as we would normally do in these types of circumstances.

“We do have a man in custody who has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Currently, we do not believe there is anyone else involved in this incident.

“It is safe to go into the city centre but there are a number of streets that will remain closed including Ilkeston Road, Magdala Street, Milton Street and Maple Street.

This is so officers can gather evidence in order to understand what has happened.”