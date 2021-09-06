Victim targeted by 'onslaught' of racist abuse in Hucknall left distraught

The second person police want to speak to

Now officers investigating the offence have released images of a duo they would like to speak to.

The victim was walking past two people on his way home along Nottingham Road in the town when he heard a racist remark.

He challenged the pair and was greeted with an onslaught of insults where the offenders got right up in his face and would not let him past.

One of the people police would like to speak to

Investigating officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries, including checking through CCTV following the incident, which happened at 00.25am on July 17.

Inspector Kylie Davies said: "The racist abuse the victim has suffered was appalling and there is absolutely no place for this behaviour in our society.

“We take a zero-tolerance approach to all hate crimes and it is shocking to think that someone would think it is acceptable to speak to people in this way.

"We are working with the victim to support them following the incident and are keen to trace the people in these images.

"If you recognise them or have any information that could help, please call us on 101."