News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Heat-health alert extended as hot weather expected to last days
Another Tory MP resigns and triggers a third by-election
Four children found alive 40 days after Colombia plane crash
Boris Johnson resigns as MP over Partygate report
Nadine Dorries to stand down as MP with immediate effect
Teenager who collapsed in playground died of natural causes

VIDEO: Nottinghamshire Police smash car window to rescue pet as officers repeat warning 'dogs die in hot cars'

Nottinghamshire Police have released a dramatic video in a bid to remind people not to leave dogs in hot cars.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 10th Jun 2023, 16:23 BST- 1 min read

The video shows officers smashing the window of a car to rescue a dog which could be seen in distress inside the locked vehicle.

A force spokesman said: “With soaring temperatures expected in Nottinghamshire this weekend and beyond, if you own a dog please never leave one in a hot car.

“Last year, our officers were called after a black shih tzu was seen barking and panting inside a locked car. The windows were slightly open, but it was not enough to prevent the dog collapsing.

The RSPCA warns dogs can die in hot cars.The RSPCA warns dogs can die in hot cars.
The RSPCA warns dogs can die in hot cars.
Most Popular

“Thankfully we got there just in time and provided a police chauffeur to the vet and he made a full recovery.

“It can take less than 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to more than double, which could prove fatal to any dog.”

Read More
What to do if you see a dog in a hot car: UK law explained and how to help an an...

For more information on keeping dogs cool, visit the RSPCA’s dedicated page at shorturl.at/ijENZ