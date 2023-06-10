VIDEO: Nottinghamshire Police smash car window to rescue pet as officers repeat warning 'dogs die in hot cars'
The video shows officers smashing the window of a car to rescue a dog which could be seen in distress inside the locked vehicle.
A force spokesman said: “With soaring temperatures expected in Nottinghamshire this weekend and beyond, if you own a dog please never leave one in a hot car.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Last year, our officers were called after a black shih tzu was seen barking and panting inside a locked car. The windows were slightly open, but it was not enough to prevent the dog collapsing.
“Thankfully we got there just in time and provided a police chauffeur to the vet and he made a full recovery.
“It can take less than 10 minutes for the temperature inside a car to more than double, which could prove fatal to any dog.”
For more information on keeping dogs cool, visit the RSPCA’s dedicated page at shorturl.at/ijENZ