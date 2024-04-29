Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tyrone James launched a brutal attack on the victim in Station Street, Kirkby, before casually walking away.

The victim suffered stab wounds to his torso and back and was left with life-altering injuries following the attack in the early hours of October 22, 2023.

James had moments earlier punched another man in the face. The 41-year-old was identified as the offender and brought to justice after detectives carried out a meticulous investigation which involved trawling through hours of CCTV footage.

Image issued by Nottinghamshire Police. Tyrone James.

Officers also made use of ANPR technology to reveal the movements of his car and mobile phone evidence to prove his location when the attack took place.

James had been drinking at various pubs in Kirkby that night and was heard to make threats to other people.

It was revealed he had left the final pub shortly after midnight and driven home to Hucknall.

However, James then returned to Kirkby around 35 minutes later having changed his clothes.

He was captured on CCTV footage getting out of his car and putting a knife in his waistband.

James was then wearing a balaclava when he first punched a man in Station Road.

A short time later he launched a sustained attack with the knife on the second victim on the pub doorstep.

James then walked away from the scene before CCTV cameras captured him running back to his car and driving away.

James, of Balmoral Grove, Hucknall, was jailed for eight years when he appeared at Leicester Crown Court for sentencing on Friday, April 26.

He had earlier pleaded guilty to committing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of an offensive weapon in a public place and assault by beating at Nottingham Crown Court on January 3.

Detective Inspector James Oakton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a savage attack committed in front of a number of onlookers who were spilling out of a town centre pub.

“It appears James had an argument earlier in the evening before driving home.

“He had plenty of time to think about what to do next.

“He chose to change his clothes and return with a knife and his face covered.

“He then punched one man before launching a sustained attack with the weapon on a second victim.

“The decisions James made that night have directly led to a victim suffering life-altering injuries and himself ending up behind bars.

“As a force we have said repeatedly that the decision to leave home with a knife can ultimately lead to devastating consequences for the knife carrier and others.

“Our officers continue to work hard investigating knife crime as a key force priority, putting offenders before the courts and educating people about the dangers of carrying them.”

You can report knife crime in several ways.

Readers can use Nottinghamshire Police's online reporting form via its ‘live chat’ facility in the bottom corner of the homepage at www.nottinghamshire.police.uk/, or call 101. To report a knife crime anonymously, you can contact Fearless.org or Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.