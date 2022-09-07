Warning as Bulwell driver jailed for causing crash that led to man having leg amputated

Craig King was behind the wheel when he lost control of his car while attempting an undertake at an illegal car meet while racing around a roundabout.

King’s Mini Cooper collided with a Volkswagen Golf and the Golf was shunted onto a ‘splitter island’ where a group of car enthusiasts had gathered for the unauthorised meeting.

It mounted the kerb and crashed straight into one of the parked cars, trapping the leg of a 32-year-old pedestrian between two vehicles.

Craig King has been jailed

The man sustained catastrophic injuries following the collision on the A6097 in Bingham on June 3, 2018, including fractures to his neck, shoulder blade, spine and pelvis.

Open fractures to his left leg led to it being amputated – a life-changing injury.

He said: “I used to attend unofficial car meets like this one because I liked looking at modified cars and enjoyed the thrill of watching the racing. I hadn’t really considered the risks involved until what happened to me.

“I wish it hadn’t taken something like this to make me realise the risks, but unfortunately it did.

“The unofficial car meets have no rules – some people just go to show off their modified cars, but there is also racing where some people are dangerous.

“I hope what happened to me makes other people realise this, and stick to the planned, legal events which ensure the safety of those attending.

“I also want to thank everyone that helped me on the night of the crash – both the emergency services and members of the public who saved my life.”

King, now 40, was among a large group of car enthusiasts who had gathered to watch or take part in the races on the night of the collision.

King, of Norwich Gardens, was found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on 18 March 2022, following a week-long trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

He returned to the same court for sentencing, where he was jailed for two years and six months. He was also disqualified from driving for six years and three months - meaning he'll remain banned for five years from the point he is release from prison on licence halfway through his sentence.

King was also told he'd have to pass an extended driving test before he will be allowed back on the roads after the disqualification period has ended.

Sergeant Craig Luckett, of Nottinghamshire Police’s road policing team, said: “By racing on a public highway, King gave absolutely no thought for the safety of himself or others.

“His actions resulted in a devastating injury which will have lifelong consequences for the victim and his family.

“Driving of this nature and the blatant disregard to other road users and members of the public will never be tolerated.”