Where should police go in Hucknall as part of 'fatal 4' operation?
Tomorrow (Thursday) Hucknall’s neighbourhood police team will be in the town carrying out a ‘fatal 4’ operation.
Wednesday, 8th September 2021, 3:53 pm
This means they will be checking for motorists who are speeding, wearing no seatbelts, using mobile phones while driving and drink or drug-driving offenders.
And they are asking Hucknall residents to comment on their Facebook page here saying where they would like officers to be.
Alternatively, anyone who would prefer not to comment but does still want to get in touch, can email Ashfield Police at [email protected]