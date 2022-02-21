Overnight between February 13 and February 14, a front door window and two main windows were smashed at the Buckley Veterinary Surgery on Wood Lane.

The incident was one of a number of cases of criminal damage to happen in the town in recent days.

Also overnight between February 13 and February 14, the front door of a house was damaged on Derbyshire Lane.

Three windows were smashed at the Buckley House Veterinary Surgery in Hucknall. Photo: Google

And on Tuesday, February 15, people were seen on the roof of the old Boots Chemist building on Chapel Street throwing concrete coping stones down on to the pavement below.