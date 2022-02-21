Windows smashed at Hucknall vet surgery after vandals attack building
Police are investigating after a Hucknall vets practice was attacked by vandals.
Overnight between February 13 and February 14, a front door window and two main windows were smashed at the Buckley Veterinary Surgery on Wood Lane.
The incident was one of a number of cases of criminal damage to happen in the town in recent days.
Also overnight between February 13 and February 14, the front door of a house was damaged on Derbyshire Lane.
And on Tuesday, February 15, people were seen on the roof of the old Boots Chemist building on Chapel Street throwing concrete coping stones down on to the pavement below.
If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, contact the police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.