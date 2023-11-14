Witness appeal after woman hurt in Bulwell hit and run
The victim was walking home with her husband and daughter. As they crossed Sellers Wood Drive, in Bulwell, she was hit by a car.
The driver momentarily stopped before driving off.
The woman was taken to hospital with leg injuries following the incident which happened shortly before 5pm on Monday, November 13.
PC Amelia Newman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to identify the driver who left the scene and build up a picture of what happened.
“We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and we would particularly like to speak to anybody who captured CCTV or dashcam footage.
“If you were the driver of the car then we would urge you to get in touch with us.”
Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 577 of 13 November 2023, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.