Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was injured in a hit and run.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The victim was walking home with her husband and daughter. As they crossed Sellers Wood Drive, in Bulwell, she was hit by a car.

The driver momentarily stopped before driving off.

The woman was taken to hospital with leg injuries following the incident which happened shortly before 5pm on Monday, November 13.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a hit and run in Bulwell. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Advertisement

Advertisement

PC Amelia Newman, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are working hard to identify the driver who left the scene and build up a picture of what happened.

“We would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened and we would particularly like to speak to anybody who captured CCTV or dashcam footage.

“If you were the driver of the car then we would urge you to get in touch with us.”