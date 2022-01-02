Police were called a property on Willow Close at around 10.40pm on New Year’s Eve following reports of a disturbance.

One officer was bitten on her arm and leg and another was punched to her face and chest.

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of common assault of an emergency worker.

The incident was just one of nine cases of police officers being assaulted while trying to keep people safe and investigate crimes on New Year’s Eve and into the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Now police are renewing calls for this unacceptable behaviour to stop, stressing this is not just part of the job.

Inspector Sue Wain, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Assaults on frontline emergency service workers who work tirelessly to serve and protect the public when they are most in need are totally unacceptable.

“This is not just part of the job and any assault on police officers – physical or verbal - will be dealt with accordingly.

"These officers had been attending incidents in order to prevent and detect crimes and keep people safe - only to be met with hostility as they carried out their vital duties.

“All key workers including police and fellow blue light staff have the right to go about their duties without being assaulted.