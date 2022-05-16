Officers were called to Kingsway Gardens, Hucknall, at 2.30pm on Sunday (15 May 2022) after a television and a watch were discovered missing from the caravan, which was parked outside a property.

Following enquiries, a 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Sunday evening.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Being a victim of burglary can be extremely upsetting and I am pleased we now have a suspect in custody.

Police have arrested a woman after a TV was stolen from a Hucknall caravan

“Our investigation is continuing and I would urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to call us on 101 quoting incident 398 of 15 May 2022.”

Nottinghamshire Police currently has two specialist teams of detectives working exclusively to track down burglary suspects.