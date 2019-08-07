Woman tried to gain access to train driver's cab at Hucknall station

A woman who allegedly attempted to force her way into the driver's cab of a train in Hucknall is supporting police with their enquiries.

The incident happened on June 29 when a woman reportedly attempted to gain access to the driver's cab while a train was stationary at Hucknall station.

Hucknall train and tram station.

Enquiries had been ongoing into the incident, but the British Transport Police have revealed that a woman has contacted them, and that they are not looking to identify anyone else in relation to the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Following an incident at Hucknall station involving a woman who forced herself into the drivers cab on June 29, a woman has now contacted police.

"She is currently helping officers with their enquiries and we are not looking to identify anyone else in connection."