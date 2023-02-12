Women arrested in Hucknall after man assaulted and left with 'significant injuries'
Two women have been arrested after a man was assaulted inside a house.
Officers were called to Hillcrest Drive, Hucknall, at around 12.30am on Saturday, February 11 following reports of a disturbance.
The man was left with significant injuries after reportedly being struck in the face with an object.
A window was also found to have been smashed at the house.
Two women, aged 38 and 36, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.
Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that left a man with significant injuries that are thankfully not believed to be life-altering.
“Nottinghamshire Police is completely opposed to any form of violence and simply don’t want this kind of behaviour taking place within our communities.
“We are still in the process of working to understand exactly what happened during this violent incident.
“We have arrested two suspects, but our inquiries are still ongoing, so we’d ask anyone who has any information to contact the police on 101, quoting incident 24 of 11 February 2023.”