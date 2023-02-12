Officers were called to Hillcrest Drive, Hucknall, at around 12.30am on Saturday, February 11 following reports of a disturbance.

The man was left with significant injuries after reportedly being struck in the face with an object.

A window was also found to have been smashed at the house.

Two women have been arrested following an assault in Hucknall

Two women, aged 38 and 36, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and criminal damage.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a very serious assault that left a man with significant injuries that are thankfully not believed to be life-altering.

“Nottinghamshire Police is completely opposed to any form of violence and simply don’t want this kind of behaviour taking place within our communities.

“We are still in the process of working to understand exactly what happened during this violent incident.