Worksop man's toothbrush theft sent him back to prison

A Worksop man who stole an electric toothbrush shortly after his release from prison has been sent back, a court heard.

Luke Pywell was seen taking the item from Morrisons, on Kilton Road, and was detained after a brief struggle with a security guard, on August 8, said prosecutor Neil Hollett.

The court heard Pywell was jailed in June for theft.

David Grant, mitigating, said Pywell was released with no income and stole the toothbrush "with a view to trying to make some gain and he didn't get very far with that."

Pywell, 32, of Garside Street, admitted the theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was given 14 days in prison for the theft.

He was ordered to pay a £122, which will be added to the £1,485 he already owes the court.

