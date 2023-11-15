Barchester Hall Park care home in Bulwell commemorated Remembrance Day on Sunday 12 November. They joined the rest of the United Kingdom in holding a two-minute silence at 11am.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As well as marking Remembrance Day by wearing poppies and watching the televised service from The Cenotaph, residents took part in therapeutic activities such as making poppy displays, listening to old wartime songs, reading war poems and creating poppy window art. Also they had entertainer Johnny Jalland, who sang patriotic songs which residents loved to sing along to.

Pauline Bosworth, a resident at Hall Park, said: “It is very important that we keep the memories of those who fought alive, and that we also think about those involved in conflicts around the world today.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jodie Rakhra, General Manager at Hall Park care home, said: “We have many residents with personal ties to the military and many who have experienced conflict either at home or abroad so it was important to us to mark Remembrance Day and honour the contribution of everyone involved in the World Wars and in subsequent conflicts.

resident Lilla enjoys our art and crafts session

Barchester Hall Park care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hall Park care home provides dementia care, residential care, respite care and short stay care.