Warning as cruel cyber scams leave Nottinghamshire victims with huge debts

Recent scams have started with a fraudulent advertisement on YouTube or other social media platforms.

Victims reported clicking a link where they were directed to share their contact information, and from there started receiving phone calls from scammers regarding lucrative investment opportunities.

Scammers have then convinced victims to grant them remote access to their computer so they can set everything up.

Nottinghamshire Police issued the photo as officers have urged the public to remain vigilant online amid the rising number of scams.

Funds – typically Bitcoin – have then been transferred from the victim’s account to a bogus website that falsely depicts the victim earning large returns.

The scammers take the funds and continue to urge more investments by taking out huge loans, which results in the victim’s losses becoming even greater.

One Nottinghamshire victim was left liable for three loans totalling £49,000 – money he will now have to pay back.

Two other victims reported losing more than £100,000.

All three victims are being supported by Nottinghamshire Police’s Cyber Protect team as they seek to claim compensation from their banks, which have a duty of care to protect customers from scams.

Kirsty Jackson, from the Cyber Protect team, issued a reminder to people to exercise caution and vigilance. She said: “Investment fraud can destroy individuals, businesses and families.

Always be on your guard and take time to do your research thoroughly before deciding to invest any amount of your money.

“These online investment scammers pose as legitimate companies with hundreds of positive reviews, so it can be very easy to become a victim.

“It is therefore extremely important that people only grant remote access to their mobile phone, iPad, laptop or computer if they are asked by someone they know and trust, such as a friend or family member.”

She added: “You should never grant remote access to your device as a result of an unsolicited call, browser pop-up, advert or text message.”

For more information on how to protect yourself from this type of crime, please visit – The Little Book of Crypto Crime (met.police.uk).

Incidents should be reported to Action Fraud in the first instance by calling 0300 123 2040.