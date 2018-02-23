Did you see Bullwell murder victim on the day he was attacked?

Police have released a CCTV image of Lyrico Steede on the tram to Bulwell a short time before he was murdered.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket with a Puma logo and dark trousers.

Lyrico Steede

The 17-year-old made his way to Hempshill Lane Recreation Ground, also known as Nelson Park, where he was attacked by a group of people on Tuesday, February 13.

Police have said Lyrico ran away despite being injured but was pursued by his attackers on streets including Lillington Road before being left seriously injured in Stock Well.

Officers were called to Stock Well at around 7.30pm and Lyrico was taken to hospital. He died on Monday (February 19).

Detective Chief Inspector Hayley Williams, who is leading the murder investigation, said it was believed a number of people passed through this area at the time of the attack.

She said: "We would like to hear from anyone who was out running, walking or driving in the area of Crabtree Road and Hempshill Lane between 7pm and 7.30pm who saw anything suspicious. If anyone drove past who had dash-cam footage we would particularly urge you to come forward."

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number 734 of 13 February 2018.

People can also log on to https://mipp.police.uk to share information.