Drink driver crashed in Worksop

A young men was over the limit when he crashed into a roadside embankment in Worksop, a court had heard

Darren Myles was unfamiliar with the road and didn’t realise there was a junction on Blyth Road, at 11.45pm, on August 31.

A test revealed he had 47 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Mary Dixon, mitigating, said Miles had no previous convictions and felt OK to drive after three or four pints, “but was obviously going too fast.”

He received treatment in hospital for back injuries. The court heard his car had since been stolen from the embankment.

He failed to attend a court date on September 21, because he didn’t realise it was a definite date, Ms Dixon added.

Myles, 22, of Stephenson Way, Corby, admitted drink driving and failing to surrender, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates on Wednesday.

District judge Jonathan Taaffe told him: “You almost killed yourself. I hope you learned your lesson.”

Myles was fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 government surcharge. He was banned for 16 months but a drink drive rehabilitation course, which will cut the disqualification by 25 per cent, was offered to him.