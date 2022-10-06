Drivers face long delays on the M1 on with three lanes of the motorway closed following crash near Hucknall
Drivers face long delays this morning after a serious crash on the M1 in Derbyshire closed three lanes of the motorway
The traffic collision, which involved multiple vehicles, took place on the The M1 southbound between junctions J29 and J28, with Highways England saying the incident is not expected to clear until 11.3am this morning.
There are currently delays of 90 against expected traffic