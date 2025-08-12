East Midlands Railway funds Hucknall station biodiversity project

East Midlands Railway (EMR) has launched a project to improve biodiversity at Hucknall station, turning a previously uninviting urban space into a thriving and welcoming green gateway.

The plan aims to make the railway a key support in creating thriving natural environments - delivering biodiversity net gain by 2035.

With funding of £12,000 secured through EMR, the project includes the introduction of bespoke planters designed to support pollinators and native wildflowers.

The project at Hucknall in Nottinghamshire has been developed in collaboration with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust (DWT), EMR Community Rail, and the Robin Hood Line Community Rail Partnership and is part of EMR’s Getting There Greener Biodiversity Strategy and Nature Recovery Plan.

Kaye Robinson, Community Engagement Manager at East Midlands Railway, said: "Hucknall is a great example of how we can bring biodiversity and community together through targeted investment and thoughtful design.

"By working with expert partners and the local community, we’re making our stations part of the solution to the nature crisis – while also creating spaces people enjoy spending time in.

"We would to thank both Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and the Robin Hood Line Community Rail Partnership for their help on this project - we can't wait to see how the wildlife on the site thrives."

Amy Dennett, Nature Recovery Advisor, at Wild Solutions, Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, said: "We are proud to be working in partnership with East Midlands Railway and support them in being innovative and evidence led in delivering more for nature and people. We hope our project at Hucknall Station inspires and influences others to act for nature ensuring wildlife always has a space to thrive.”

A comprehensive ecological assessment was carried out at the station earlier this year. The findings will inform a new plan that includes three 'promenade planters' to host mini-meadows, along with two larger planters incorporated into a new wellbeing bench area.

The initiative aims to provide much-needed space for relaxation while also delivering significant habitat value.

Volunteers, school groups and local organisations will help deliver elements of the work, including bug hotel construction and planter painting.

Hucknall station is the first site in a wider project which will see similar wildlife improvements take place at other stations.