Hucknall woman narrowly escapes serious injury after being knocked down by speeding e-bike rider

A Hucknall woman has called for more to be done to curb the menace of speeding e-bike riders in the town after she ended up in hospital after being knocked down on a crossing.

Diane Waters, aged 57, of Porchester Close, was using the crossing at the end of Torkard Way with her partner at around 9.10pm on February 10 when an e-biker came speeding through the red light on the road and forced both her and her partner to jump out of the way.

But while Diane managed to avoid that bike, she never saw the second, which came out of the darkness at speed from the pavement and on to the crossing, smashing into Diane and knocking her on to her back with major force.

The collision was so strong, the rider – who was dressed all black with a black balaclava and no lights – also came off his bike.

Diane was knocked over on the crossing on Torkard Way. Photo: Google

He attempted to get up and ride away but was yelled at by Diane’s partner to get back and apologise – which he did.

Diane reported the incident to the police but admitted there was little to go on to identify the rider.

She said: “I would never have avoided him, even if I had seen him, he was going so fast.

"He must have come from behind a van and he came on to the crossing just I was stepping off.

"The two of them were racing and I was sent flying back into the road and my bag was broken and all my things scattered everywhere.”

Diane was taken to King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton and ended up spending a whole night there.

She continued: “I have to go to hospital regularly anyway because I have trouble with my heart, so that worried me.

"It was classed as a road traffic accident so I had to have an ECG and a CT scan, my head was put in blocks and I couldn’t move and I had to wait five hours to check everything was okay.

"Thankfully it was but it scares me to think what could have happened because the impact just took me off my feet.

"The police have said they’re going to check any CCTV around there and Ring doorbells of houses around that area because these riders been seen again by other people.

"Other people have told me they’ve had to get out of the way of them as well because they’re racing around with no lights on and it’s really bad.

Diane now wants other people to help curb what she feels is a growing menace of e-bike riders racing around the town and has appealed for anyone with any information to contact the police.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “We know this woman suffered some painful injuries and was shocked by the incident.

“Officers will be studying CCTV footage and carrying out other local inquiries.

"It is also important anyone with any information or recorded footage gets in touch without delay.”

Anyone with information, or relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage, should call police on 101, quoting incident number 720 of 10 February 2025.