Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service give Bonfire Night safety advice

As Bonfire Night approaches, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) urges its communities to use fireworks safely and responsibly.

The Service is working closely with local partners to help prevent fires and reduce the risk of injury or emergency incidents during the festivities.

Group Manager of Community Safety and Engagement, Richard Leighton, said: "Bonfire night should be a time for safe celebrations, not emergency response. We’re working closely with our partners to help prevent fires and keep our communities of Nottingham and Nottinghamshire safe.

“Misusing fireworks not only puts lives at risk but also diverts vital emergency resources away from those who may truly need them. We urge everyone to enjoy the festivities responsibly and attend organised events.”

Image: Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service.

To support safe celebrations follow these safety messages:

When disposing of fireworks, ensure they're out. Soak them in water, ensure they're put in a bag, and bin them

Always follow safety instructions

If you're using fireworks at home, let your neighbours know - perhaps use low-noise fireworks

Consider attending a public display - this is always the safest thing to do

Only purchase fireworks from reputable retailers and ensure packaging has the UKCA or CE mark

Keep fireworks and sparklers locked away from children and animals

If lighting a bonfire, ensure it is well away from sheds, fences, and trees

Always keep a bucket of water nearby in case of emergencies

NFRS encourages everyone to consider attending organised displays, which are generally safer and more enjoyable for all.

