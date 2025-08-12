Warning after firefighters from Ashfield attend woodland blaze in Hucknall

Firefighters have issued a warning to residents after tackling a woodland blaze in Hucknall.

Both appliances from Ashfield Fire station and one from Hucknall attended the fire in woodland in Annesley Road in Hucknall on Monday August 11 shortly after 4pm.

A post on Facebook from Ashfield Fire station read: “Grass and undergrowth were on fire, destroying natural habitat, spoiling our beautiful forest and wooded areas. And for what.

"Please be careful when out in the countryside, take your rubbish home with you, speak to your children about the consequences of deliberate fire setting.”

The cause of the fire was deemed accidental.

The blaze follows a warning from firefighters urging members of the public to help prevent wildfires by not using disposable barbecues in parks or open countryside, taking their litter home and disposing of cigarettes appropriately.

Crews from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) now have access to equipment to help tackle wildfires.

The wildfire support vehicle will be based at Eastwood Fire Station.