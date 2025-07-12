Witness appeal after man dies in serious crash at Bulwell M1 junction

A man has died following a collision at the Bulwell junction of the M1.

Emergency services were called to the junction 26 slip road heading northbound at 6.41pm on Friday, July 11.

A man in his 50s sadly died at the scene of the five-vehicle collision.

Other individuals involved in the crash were taken to hospital suffering a range of serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the accident. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

The northbound and southbound junctions were closed for several hours whilst emergency services supported those involved and carried out investigations..

Officers investigating the incident are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has any dash-cam footage, to get in touch.

Investigation officer Sophie Law, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “This was a tragic incident and we have specialist officers supporting the man’s family at this incredibly sad time.

"Our investigation continues and we ask anyone who saw the collision or who has any information that could help to contact us as soon as possible.

"We'd be keen to hear from people driving in the area around the time it happened who may have dash-cam footage.

“I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who were on scene at the time of the incident and went out of their way to heroically help people involved in the collision.

"We know that this caused a significant backlog of traffic on the M1, so we appreciate the patience of those who were caught in it as officers worked.”

Any witnesses who can provide information are urged to call 101 quoting incident number 698 of 11 July.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.