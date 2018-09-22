Enjoy Pleasley Community Orchard's Apple Day this afternoon

Residents across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire have been invited to Pleasley Community Orchard's Apple Day, which takes place this afternoon (September 22).

The fun day event, which takes place between 2pm and 4pm at St Barnabas' Church on Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, promises to be a jam-packed afternoon for guests.

Guests can pick apples from the church's orchard, press them and turn them into cider or apple juice - and also enjoy the games and barbecue on offer.

An organiser said: "Please do come along and enjoy the opportunity to get involved in having fun pressing the apples and drinking the juice, as well as some of the games on offer to play and have fun with all the family.

"There will be burgers and hotdogs as well as cider and other drinks to buy and thus help with the running costs of our community's Orchard."

The event was originally supposed to take place yesterday (September 21), however due to the potential of high winds, slippy ground and the occasional downpour the decision was made to rearrange it for today.