The ground-breaking fund, which was launched in December last year, aims to provide solutions to help reduce the region's carbon dioxide output and deliver more sustainable industrial practices.

The funded projects are expected to deliver wide-ranging support and diversification of the local economy.

The selected initiatives have a strong focus on innovation with the potential to assist nationally important industries and sectors – and will also benefit small and medium-sized businesses, public sector organisations, and community groups.

D2N2 is investing £6.5m into cutting carbon emissions

The announcement builds on the work of the D2N2 LEPs Low Carbon Group, which was set up last year to convene and co-ordinate low carbon programmes to deliver opportunities for investment, business growth and jobs to support national and regional policy, including the Government's ‘Net Zero Strategy: Build Back Greene’ and the ‘The Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.’

All project funding is subject to the delivery of a full business case which will be considered by the D2N2 investment and main boards.