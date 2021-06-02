Dog-poo tree set for Hucknall's Titchfield Park to help tackle fouling

From left Coun David Martin, Jason Metcalfe (environment and cemeteries manager), Coun Jason Zadrozny and Alex Moorhouse (environment team leader).

The scheme has been unveiled by Ashfield District Council and aims to highlight the amount of litter and dog fouling left by the public and encourage a positive change in behaviour and attitude of the public.

To launch the campaign four dog poo trees, in prominent park locations, have been created to highlight the problems with people not picking up dog

waste or hanging the poo bags off trees.

The tree in Titchfield Park will display giant dog-poo graphics hanging from branches to raise public awareness.

Coun David Martin, cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres, said: “Thousands of pounds are spent every year by the council picking up litter and dog mess. Money that could be spent on other projects in the community.

"We’re asking residents to think before they leave their coffee cup on a bench or leave their dogs mess for someone else to pick up. There are 1,200 council-owned bins across the district which we pledge to empty at least once every week. But not being near a bin s not an excuse to drop litter or leave behind waste.

“It is really frustrating to see people go to the trouble of buying dog poo bags and

picking it up, only to then leave it on the floor, hanging from a tree or throwing it into a hedge bottom.”

The campaign also highlights the £100 fine residents could face if caught littering or not picking up their dog fouling.

Since April a dedicated team of environmental enforcement officers has given out 1,015 fines - 1,003 for littering and 12 for dog fouling.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of the council, said: “These figures show what a problem littering is in Ashfield.”

Last year the council spent more than over £38,000 clearing litter. The council has put posters and banners up around the district in parks, green spaces and hotspots.