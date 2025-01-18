Going Green: Accelerating towards a petrol-free future!

All electric future (photo: Adobe)

​​‘I’m thinking of switching from my old petrol car to an electric car this year hopefully to save money – what are the main things to think about?’

Good news is the automotive industry is in the middle of a seismic shift that will result in us all driving electric cars soon, so it makes sense for anyone shopping for a new car in 2025 to seriously consider an all-electric vehicle (EV).

December 2024 marked a pivotal moment for Britain when battery electric vehicles became the most popular type of car for the very first time, representing 31.4 per cent of all new registrations.

Visit https://newautomotive.org/press-releases 6 Jan 25.

The UK Government’s ban on the sale of all new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 is accelerating this massive change, and Britain became the biggest EV market in Europe last year.

All of this is great news for the planet, since fewer internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles on the road means fewer diesel and petrol fumes are being pumped into the atmosphere. As well as creating toxic air, burning fossil fuels is the biggest reason for global warming and extreme weather so more efficient electric cars are better for improving the air we breathe.

Cost Savings

One of the biggest draws to EVs is that they are much cheaper to run day-to-day. Charging an electric car at home costs significantly less than filling up your tank with petrol or diesel – especially if you charge at night when electricity is cheaper – and EVs have fewer moving parts, meaning as much as 40 per cent lower maintenance costs over time.

Brand new EVs range in price enormously depending on your budget but the best bargains are in the second hand market where cars are comparable in cost to an equivalent petrol or diesel cars. Some government grants are available for home charging point installations.

Visit https://www.gov.uk/guidance/electric-vehicle-chargepoint-and-infrastucture-grant-guidance-for-installers#grants-that-are-available-to-your-customers site and there is a lower vehicle tax rate for EVs, although road tax rates are set to change in April depending on when the EV was registered.

Range and Charging stations

The majority of EVs offer driving ranges of over 200 miles or more, so the fear of running out of charge is generally unfounded. Battery technology and the UK’s charging network are improving quickly which help to eliminate ‘range anxiety’ with 74k charge points installed across the UK. Many EVs are equipped with fast-charging batteries which allow you to top up in 30 minutes or so at ultra-rapid charging stations. If in doubt plan your trip in advance using Zap map. Knowing where you can grab a quick charge and coffee, will give you the peace of mind to set off confidently on long trips.

The environment

Driving electric is more responsible for the environment since EVs release no tail pipe emissions. As more electricity to power EVs is produced from home-grown, renewable sources, not only do they have lower carbon footprint, they also reduce dependency on expensive and imported fossil fuels. EV batteries degrade slowly over time, but they generally outlive the lifespan of their vehicles and can be reused in other applications like solar-charging stations. Eventually their valuable materials like lithium, cobalt and nickel can be recycled.

If you need more information, the charity One Home has lots of tips and advice for making the switch to an EV.

Celebrity spot

Gen-Z actor and rapper Jaden Smith became ecologically minded when he was just 12-years-old. The pre-teenager co-founded JUST Water, to create filtration systems which can be used in areas with poor water infrastructure. The brand also sells responsibly sourced water in plant-based cartons to tackle plastic pollution. Jaden, who is the son of actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, has continued his environmental activism into his 20s and strongly encourages a meat-free diet and the use of electric vehicles.

Green swap

Buying products locally from bricks-and-mortar shops instead of online helps the planet by reducing transportation emissions, packaging and waste. It also stimulates the local economy and supports businesses and jobs.

Key features to look for when buying a home

There’s plenty to think about when you’re looking for somewhere new to live. The obvious things like its location, proximity to schools and of course price are important, but what about its carbon footprint?

It’s well worth taking a moment to assess how eco-friendly and energy-efficient the property is before you sign on the dotted line. After all, a sustainable home will save you on your monthly bills, help secure a ‘green’ mortgage with potentially lower interest rates and is a better investment.

Insulation

Check the loft and walls have been insulated properly and, if possible, see paperwork from the contractors who performed the work. You should be able to view the property’s EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) as part of the buying process. This is a handy document which grades the home’s energy efficiency from A (great) to G (not-so-good). Aim for a property with at least a C rating or budget to bring it up to C standard.

Heating

Take a good look at how the home is heated. If it’s relying on an old-fashioned gas or oil-fired boiler, you might want to include a budget for an upgrade after you move in. The cost of replacing this kind of boiler with a modern, energy-efficient an air-source or ground-source heat pump will be well worth the investment long-term and there’s a grant of £7.5k towards the cost.

Electricity

Investigate if the property could potentially have solar panels added if you have a south (ish) facing roof. Also, check if the home has energy-efficient lighting like LEDs – and an EV charging point, or a place where one could be installed.

Water

Check for water-saving features like dual-flush toilets and low-flow taps. Also, rainwater harvesting systems like water butts can cut water waste and reduce your bills over time. Check if one is already installed, and if not, is there space on the property to connect one?

Flood risks

The UK is increasingly flooding and it is a growing risk due to global warming. In fact, at least six million UK homes are currently at risk of flooding according to the Environment Agency. Use online tools like the EA’s Flood Risk Checker to assess whether the property is in a danger zone. Also, think about other threats, like coastal erosion if you're buying near the sea.

Need more help?

Homebuyers can check out the government’s website https://www.gov.uk/browse/housing-local-services/household-energy site which offers advice and possible support for energy-efficient upgrades. And organisations like the Energy Saving Trust can also help you with easy ways to make a property energy efficient.

Fact or fiction

‘Wind is the primary source of electricity in the UK.’

FACT.

In 2024, wind power became the UK’s largest electricity source, overtaking natural gas. It’s the first time ever that fossil fuels were relegated to second place, and Britain became the sixth country globally powered primarily by wind.