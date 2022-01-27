With the help of local school children and volunteers, the trees are being planted at six parks and green spaces across the district.

And among the locations chosen are Kenbrook Road Playing Field, Salterford Road Open Space and Washdyke Lane Recreation Ground/Wighay Park in Hucknall.

The trees were donated as part of the Tree Appeal, which aims to promote biodiversity, create habitats and improve the environment for local people.

Coun Will Bostock and Paul Crawford, place and regeneration manager at the council, plant one of 1,000 trees the council is planting in Ashfield this year

Coun Will Bostock (Ash Ind) said: “It is fantastic to see the volunteers and school children planting more trees within the district.