Hucknall residents urged to think green while going red, white and blue for the Jubilee

As the nation is going red, white and blue this week, Nottinghamshire County Council is reminding Hucknall residents to think green whilst celebrating the Platinum Jubilee.

The council and Veolia, its waste and recycling partner, are sharing some top tips to host a great party without compromising the environment.

Coun Neil Clarke MBE (Con), chairman of the council’s transport and environment committee, said: “We know Nottinghamshire residents want to do what they can to help the environment and minimise the impact of climate change.

Using recyclable bunting - or making your own - is a great way to go green while celebrating the Jubilee

"Sometimes the small changes we make have significant results and we’re delighted to share some simple ways to reduce the environmental impact of your Platinum

Jubilee celebrations.”

If you’re planning a party, here are the council’s tips to minimise your impact on the environment:

Cater for the right number of guests to avoid any food going to waste If there is any food leftover – make sure you store it correctly and use it in a tasty leftover recipe the next day, or let your guests take some home with them. Choose unpackaged products or those with minimal packaging that can be easily recycled like cardboard, plastic bottles, metal drinks cans or even glass jars and bottles. Avoid single use plastics and instead use reusable cups, plates, napkins, tablecloths, straws and cutlery. Keep decorations simple using natural materials or those that can be easily recycled like paper flags or hats or why not try to make your own bunting from old textiles – click here website for an easy-to-follow ‘how to’ guide. Keep recycling bins handy for your guests to pop their empty drinks cans and bottles into. Consider collecting any glass bottles in a separate box or bag and taking them Hucknall Recycling Centre, which is open everyday (including bank holidays) from 8am until 8pm or a local bottle bank. Check what you can and can’t put in your recycling bin in Nottinghamshire – remember you can recycle your plastic bottles, yogurt pots and spread tubs but not your plastic punnets, trays, film covering or bags and you can recycle cardboard packaging but not takeaway pizza boxes or used paper napkins.

Coun Clarke continued: “If you have any top tips of your own, please share them on the council’s Twitter, Facebook or Instagram pages using the hashtag #NottsRecycles.

"Whatever you are doing to celebrate we hope you have a fantastic extended bank holiday weekend.”

Lea Hawkes, general manager for Veolia Nottinghamshire, added: “Clearing up after a big party can feel overwhelming and recycling might not be top of the list.

"We ask that you think before you bin and remember to ‘recycle right’ – that means knowing what you can and can’t recycle here in Nottinghamshire.