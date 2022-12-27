County residents are expected to produce 30 per cent more waste this festive season, than at any other time of the year.

To help reduce the impact of this extra waste, Nottinghamshire Council and Veolia, its waste and recycling partner, are asking residents to ensure they recycle right.

From food to gift shopping, the increase in consumption associated with festive season waste is staggering.

Mansfield Recycling Centre, Kestral Road, Mansfield.

In the UK alone, there will be enough wrapping paper thrown away to stretch all the way to the moon, 17.2 million sprouts will also be thrown in the bin and 150m cards will be sent, many of which cannot be recycled.

To better manage this waste, Nottinghamshire residents are being urged to download the MyNotts app and use its Recycling Checker – which allows residents to input their postcode and the waste item and find out which bin it needs to go in, or if they need to take it to one of the 12 county’s recycling centres – open daily 8am until 4pm, except New Year’s Day – , including in Mansfield, Hucknall, Giltbrook, Worksop and Kirkby.

Steven Newman, Veolia Nottinghamshire general manager, said: “We are looking forward to the holiday season this year and being able to meet family and friends again.

“We want residents to enjoy themselves. However, as a county we generate tonnes of rubbish and we all need to work together to give a gift to the planet and recycle right.

“Collectively we can all make a difference and have a much greater impact on our environment.”

Coun Neil Clarke, council cabinet member for transport and environment, said: “The recycling checker on the MyNotts App is really a gift that keeps on giving.

“If you have any doubts over the items you are recycling then checking is just a tap away. It’s so important we get recycling right as costly mistakes not only impact on residents but they also impact the planet.”

Top tips for recycling right:

Recycle that cardboard

A lot of Christmas gifts will be delivered in recyclable cardboard packaging. It’s estimated that we could make a cardboard motorway stretching from Nottinghamshire to Lapland and back – 111 times – with all the card packaging we use at Christmas. Ensure you flatten cardboard and put it in your recycling bin to keep it dry and place the other packaging such as bubble wrap and polystyrene in your general waste bin.

Scrunch test your wrapping paper

Did you know, paper or cards with glitter and/or foil can’t be recycled? The scrunch test is a helpful way to test whether your Christmas wrapping paper is recyclable. Scrunch the paper in your hand and if it stays in a

ball, it can be put into the recycling bin. Remember to remove sellotape, ribbons, bows and other adornments before sticking it in the recycling bin.

Don’t bin the festive fairy lights

Fairy lights and other electronic Christmas decorations may be classed as Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment. These items must not be put in kerbside waste bins but disposed of at designated sites such as

household waste recycling centres.

Don’t be a turkey this Christmas

Who doesn’t love leftovers? Christmas dinner stays fresh for at least a few days after the big event and for months or more if you put it in the freezer. You can freeze cooked turkey and use it to make a new meal; if

you’re sick of turkey and cranberry sandwiches, why not be creative and try making a turkey curry? Recipes can be found at veolia.co.uk

Check batteries are not in the bin

Hidden batteries in electricals or packaging can start fires when crushed in recycling and rubbish lorries so must not be placed in the kerbside bins at home. Batteries are hidden in many new gifts so don’t throw them away.

Make sure you recycle them separately at one of the 12 recycling centres.

Recycling centres

Nottinghamshire recycling centres include: